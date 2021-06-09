The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Biden says he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world

By REUTERS  
JUNE 9, 2021 15:42
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world as he headed to Europe for his first foreign trip as president.
"I have one, and I'll be announcing it," Biden told reporters before he boarded Air Force One. 
Russia says few outstanding issues left to agree for revival of Iran deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2021 04:39 PM
Haredi protesters clash with police over Jerusalem light rail, 12 arrested
Iraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested in May
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2021 12:05 PM
Knesset advances towards ousting Netanyahu
France to host mid-June meeting to gather support for Lebanese army
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 10:50 PM
Gideon Sa'ar to receive security detail starting Wednesday
Israeli security to promote direct flights to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
Blinken: Reopen consulate in Jerusalem for PA
US: IAEA monitoring as agreed with Iran must continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 08:36 PM
US CDC eases travel recommendations on 61 countries including Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 08:27 PM
Likud approves reserved slots for defectors
France's Macron slapped in face during walkabout, 2 arrested - WATCH
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 06:37 PM
Iran denounces US tracking of its ships that may be headed to Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 06:07 PM
Lebanon Hezbollah chief Nasrallah reassures on health, thanks supporters
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/08/2021 05:58 PM
Bennett, Lapid, and Sa'ar set to meet Tuesday
