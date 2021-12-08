The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Bill to ease way for debt limit increase headed to US House passage

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 04:52

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2021 04:53
The US House of Representatives late on Tuesday approved a measure allowing Congress to fast-track legislation raising the federal government's debt limit and stave off a potential unprecedented default.
The Senate is expected to take up the measure, which prevents the use of stalling tactics, on Thursday.
That would speed the way for Congress to consider separate legislation to actually increase the current $28.9 trillion limit on federal borrowing authority to a still-to-be-determined level.
The House voted 222-212 in favor of the measure designed to speed approval of a debt limit increase in the often-plodding Senate. Only one Republican backed it.
"Increasing the debt ceiling will prevent us from defaulting on debt we already owe. It's about investments that the Congress previously approved," Democratic Representative Steven Horsford said during House debate.
Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned of dire consequences without fast action by Congress.
"We must address the debt limit to stave off an unnecessary and catastrophic drop of trillions of dollars of GDP and a devastating downgrade to our credit rating," Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement.
But House Republicans argued against any action, knowing Democrats intended to shoulder the burden on their own under a deal privately negotiated by both parties.
"Make no mistake. This debt ceiling is being lifted to pay for trillions of wasteful socialist spending," said Republican Representative Kevin Brady.
He was referring in part to President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" domestic investment bill that Democrats hope to pass in the Senate this month.
Democrats say the increased borrowing authority is needed largely to cover the cost of tax cuts and spending programs during former Republican President Donald Trump's administration, which congressional Republicans supported.
'BEST INTEREST OF THE COUNTRY'
Normally, many bills need the support of at least 60 senators to clear procedural hurdles. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sent a clear message that his party will help facilitate a debt limit increase even though its members aim to vote against the actual bill implementing it.
"This is in the best interest of the country by avoiding default," McConnell told reporters, adding: "We'll be voting on it Thursday," as he expressed confidence in its passage.
Congress is expected to complete action on the long-running tussle between Democrats and Republicans by Dec. 15, the date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen requested to soothe financial markets and ensure there would be no default - an event that would have catastrophic economic consequences.
The debt limit increase, if passed, is expected to provide Treasury with enough borrowing authority through next November's congressional elections.
Tuesday's breakthrough strategy, brokered by Democratic and Republican congressional leaders following months of political infighting, would establish a two-step approach for raising Treasury's borrowing authority.
If the Senate passes the House-approved bill, a second measure raising the debt limit under the expedited procedure would then be debated for a maximum of 10 hours in the Senate, instead of the open-ended debate that can delay or kill many bills in the chamber.
Senate passage by a simple majority would clear the way for a final vote by the House. Both chambers are narrowly controlled by Democrats.
The expedited procedure for the debt limit was included in a bill to postpone cuts to the Medicare healthcare program for seniors that would otherwise take place starting Jan. 1.
By facilitating passage of a debt limit increase but not actually voting to implement one, Republicans would give themselves ammunition to attack Democrats in the 2022 congressional election campaigns for raising the $28.9 trillion debt limit.
US Senate confirms Biden's border chief amid record migrant arrests
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 01:35 AM
Bolsonaro dismisses vaccination requirement for entry into Brazil
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 12:15 AM
White House opposes Senate resolution prohibiting Saudi missile sale
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:32 PM
UK PM Johnson agreed with Biden, European leaders need for Russia dialog
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:20 PM
Australia won't send officials to Beijing Olympics
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:13 PM
US consulting with Germany over response if Russia invades Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 10:49 PM
Saudi-led coalition says projectile fell near public road in Jazan
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 10:07 PM
13 Iranian entities targeted by new US sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 09:21 PM
Sirens sound at US consulate, flights diverted from Erbil - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 08:37 PM
Sirens to be tested in Harish on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 08:08 PM
Arrest extended of IDF officer suspected of spying on female soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:42 PM
Amazon services hit by outages worldwide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:30 PM
Kidnapped brother of Hezbollah MP released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:19 PM
1 killed, 2 injured after bus hits pedestrians in Jaffa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 05:52 PM
Dust storm expected on Wednesday throughout Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 04:49 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by