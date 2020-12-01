Bipartisan US lawmakers propose $908 billion COVID relief bill

US airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under the new relief proposal, two people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal, which does not yet have support of the White House or Congressional leaders, sets aside $45 billion for the U.S. transportation sector, including airlines, airports, buses, and Amtrak.

State and local governments would receive direct aid under the bipartisan bill, the lawmakers said. Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican, said the plan contains $560 billion in "repurposed" funding from the CARES Act enacted in March.