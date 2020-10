Former prime minister Ehud Barak and a group of journalists opened a Whatsapp group to organize Black Flags protests in the city.

"More and more sections of the nation understand that with Bibi (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) it's impossible to continue. After the protests in Efrat, Eilat, Ashkelon and throughout the country, we are glad that more citizens are joining the protest," said the Black Flags movement in a statement.

The Black Flags protest movement opened a group in the largely haredi city of Bnei Brak for the first time on Sunday. Hundreds of black flags will be handed out to residents later in the day.