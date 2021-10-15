Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Iran nuclear program

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and the international talks in this regard, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement early on Friday.

"Had a productive meeting today with my friend Secretary Blinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts.," Al Saud said in a Twitter post on Friday.