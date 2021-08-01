Blinken: US 'confident' in Iran's involvement in Israeli ship attack

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a statement on Sunday, stating that the US is "confident that Iran conducted the attack" against Israeli-owned warship Mercer Street."There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior," the statement from Blinken read."These actions threaten freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved."Blinken has also noted that the US is "working with partners to consider next steps," and will be issuing a response, which he described as "forthcoming."This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.