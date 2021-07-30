Israeli ship attacked in Gulf of Oman - report

An Israeli ship was attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Friday morning, the Associated Press reported, citing the British Defense Ministry. The British Defense Ministry did not provide further details, other than that the incident occurred Thursday night near the Omani island of Masirah, 300 km. from the capital Muscat, and was being investigated. Oman, Israeli military sources and the US Fifth Fleet, which patrols the area, have yet comment on the situation, AP reported.The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly regarding Iran, which is currently in the midst of frozen nucellar deal negotiations with the West.However, it is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the region. In April 2021, an Israeli-owned ship called the Hyperion was attacked near the shores of the Fujairah emirate in the United Arab Emirates after Iran vowed vengeance for the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility, which it blames on Israel.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}A week before that, an Iranian vessel was attacked in the Red Sea, near Djibouti, with The New York Times having reported that Israel confirmed to the US that it was responsible for it.This is a developing story.