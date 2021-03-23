Gantz: Lapid is irresponsible, spreading fake news

Yesh Atid sent out a false statement about Blue and White and other satellite parties, Blue and White alleged on Tuesday.In a message sent by Yesh Atid, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was quoted as saying that he was sure he already had six seats secured.Blue and White responded that Lapid was disseminating fake news, "It does not matter if Lapid ends up with 20 or 22 mandates, but it does matter if Blue and White does not cross the electoral threshold and will not be there to stop Bibi from running the country by himself."Gantz followed up by personally addressing the hit, saying "It's bull****. Every vote is important. it is critical to vote for Blue and White, so that we can pass the electoral threshold."What they are doing [spreading fake news] is absolutely irresponsible. To avoid this, go out and vote for Blue and White."