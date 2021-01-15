Border Police arrests two suspects in Jenin shooting - watch

Border police officers arrested two men on Friday who are suspected of shooting at a border police vehicle in Jenin in December. The men are 19 and 21-year-old residents of Jenin. The arrests were made on the basis of information from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). During a December activity in Jenin, border police were shot at by a suspect who fired at their armored jeep, before fleeing the scene in a car with another man. Following an investigation by the Shin Bet, a Border Police unit arrested the two suspects in Jenin early Friday morning. Border Police found a variety of ammunition in the suspects' houses.