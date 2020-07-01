The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Boston officials vote to remove statue of Lincoln and enslaved Black man

By REUTERS  
JULY 1, 2020 19:55
Boston officials have voted to remove "The Emancipation Group" statue depicting Abraham Lincoln and an enslaved Black man from a city square, saying its "reductive representation" of the slave made it unfit for public art.
The unanimous decision, by the Boston Art Commission, late on Tuesday followed a month of nationwide protests against racism that led to the toppling of Confederate monuments honoring figures from the pro-slavery side in the American Civil War.
The Commission said in a joint statement with Mayor Martin Walsh that it had not yet decided on a date for the removal of "The Emancipation Group statue," a replica of a statue in Washington, DC The Boston statue was installed in Park Square in 1879.
"After engaging in a public process, it’s clear that residents and visitors to Boston have been uncomfortable with this statue, and its reductive representation of the Black man’s role in the abolitionist movement," Walsh said in the statement.
The Commission will temporarily place the statue in storage and then "re-contextualize" it "in a new publicly accessible setting" yet to be chosen.
The statue features Abraham Lincoln standing above a kneeling Black man, and its inscription reads "A race set free/ and the country at peace / Lincoln / Rests from his labors."
In the last month, US public officials have called for the removal of statues of Confederate generals and European colonizers as anti-racism protesters have organized to topple them.
The protests have revived a fierce national debate about the role of such statues in the public sphere. Among the opponents to removing statues is President Donald Trump, who has called the effort an erasure of history and culture. Proponents of removing Confederate statues from their public perches say they wrongly honor a racist legacy.
The Boston Art Commission heard hours of public testimony ahead of Tuesday's vote on the fate of the "Emancipation" statue.
"What I heard today is that it hurts to look at this piece, and in the Boston landscape we should not have works that bring shame to any groups of people, not only in Boston but across the entire United States," Boston Art Commission Vice Chair Ekua Holmes said.


Tags Boston Statue Abraham Lincoln American Civil War
Turkey's total coronavirus cases rise over 200,000 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 08:14 PM
Four Netanya residents suspected of fraud, targeting French hospitals
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 07:40 PM
Trump administration sends out teams to guard monuments on July 4th
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 07:26 PM
Coronavirus: 634 new patients since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 07:23 PM
PA territory to enter full lockdown starting Friday due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 06:54 PM
Pompeo says US aims to extend UN arms embargo on Iran longer than expected
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 06:51 PM
Street in Bnei Brak to be quarantined after 60 diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 06:10 PM
UK COVID-19 death toll from confirmed cases rises 176 to 43,906
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 05:45 PM
Bennett to establish of a 'civil coronavirus cabinet'
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/01/2020 05:39 PM
Saudi-led coalition launches military operation against Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 05:32 PM
Chief Rabbi of the Israel Prison Service faces criminal charges
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 04:51 PM
French-born rabbi sworn in to Knesset
Three injured in a car accident near Kibbutz Na'an
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/01/2020 04:17 PM
US Air Force pilot killed in F16 fighter jet crash at South Carolina base
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/01/2020 03:38 PM
IDF soldier arrested after alleged rape and sex offenses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/01/2020 03:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by