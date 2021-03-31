Brazil detects new COVID-19 variant similar to South African
By REUTERS
MARCH 31, 2021 19:45
Brazil has detected a new COVID-19 variant in Sao Paulo state that is similar to the one first seen in South Africa, Dimas Covas, the president of the state's Butantan biomedical institute, said on Wednesday.
