COVID in Israel: Less than 1% test positive for first time since June

Additionally, for the first time since the start of the Traffic Light (Ramzor) program, there were no red cities in Israel as of Tuesday morning, according to a ministry update. Only seven cities were orange, 44 were yellow and 1,253 were green.

The R number, which represents how many people an infected person infects on average, stood at 0.53 on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

As of Tuesday morning, over 5.2 million Israelis had received at least the first dose of the vaccination, with over 4.7 million having received the second dose as well.

Of all those infected, 423 were in serious condition and 206 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,188.