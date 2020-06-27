The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Brazil registers 46,860 additional coronavirus cases, 990 deaths

By REUTERS  
JUNE 27, 2020 00:53
Brazil registered 46,860 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 990 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
The nation has now registered 1,274,974 total confirmed cases of the virus and 55,961 deaths. 
 
UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 12:57 AM
New pandemic lockdowns in Texas, Florida rattle business owners
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 12:54 AM
Argentina tightens Buenos Aires lockdown as coronavirus cases surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2020 12:49 AM
Sudan says Ethiopia will not fill Nile dam without reaching deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 11:55 PM
Islamic Jihad responsible for rocket attack - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/26/2020 11:09 PM
Facebook tightens hateful conduct policies as ad boycott gains steam
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 10:20 PM
Russia's Putin, France's Macron call for Libya ceasefire - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 09:22 PM
France reports slightly more new coronavirus deaths, total at 29,778
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 09:19 PM
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 08:31 PM
Police arrest six in massive protest outside of PM’s home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/26/2020 08:17 PM
France confirms to read black boxes of downed Ukrainian jet
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 08:03 PM
New York coronavirus positive test rate lowest in US, governor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 08:01 PM
Coronavirus: 400 new patients in 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/26/2020 06:45 PM
Tennis-Davis Cup and Fed Cup Finals postponed to 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 06:28 PM
UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 43,414, up 186
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2020 06:14 PM
