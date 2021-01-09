Attempted terrorist attack against IDF soldiers in West Bank

Initial reports indicate an attempted ramming attack and shooting incident near the Palestinian village of Yabed in the West Bank on Saturday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.
According to the report, a suspect attempted to run over and shoot towards IDF soldiers in a military outpost near the city of Jenin, part of the Menashe Regional Division. The suspect's weapon was reportedly left behind in the scene.
Main roads in the vicinity have been blocked as IDF troops are in pursuit of the suspect.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });