Israeli killed in Ukraine, 10 hassidim injured in car crash

A car crash in the Ukraine has left one Israeli man dead, according to Hatzalah, and 10 hassidim injured, according to N12. The rest are in stable condition.

The crash occured on a road leading to the airport on Wednesday night.

"The accident involved a rented minibus and a bus 70 KM from Uman," said Hatzollah EMT Aharon Ben Harush.

"With the help of other EMTs and the Uman medical center team, we did CPR at the scene on one of the passengers, who was critically injured, but unfortunately, at the end of the CPR efforts, we called his death at the scene. We also gave initial assistance to four lightly injured men from the minibus and then they were taken to hospitals in Kyiv."

"According to the passengers, they were on their way back from Uman to the airport in Kyiv for their flight back from Ukraine," said another EMT, Ben-Zion Karahan.

This is a developing story.