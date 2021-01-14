The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Court orders Netanyahu prosecution to turn over additional documents

Some documents relate to top Netanyahu aides turned state's witnesses Nir Hefetz and Shlomo Filber.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 14, 2021 15:31
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in May. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in May.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The Supreme Court overruled the Jerusalem District Court on Thursday, ordering the prosecution to turn over certain additional documents to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the other defendants in the case.
New documents, which the prosecution would need to turn over, include a draft of a document between the Bezeq telecommunications company at the center of the Case 4000 media bribery allegations and former Netanyahu aide turned state's witness Nir Hefetz.
Defense lawyers estimated this may help them prove that Hefetz acted independently regarding allegations which have been attributed to both him and Netanyahu.
Additional documents relate to top Netanyahu aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber.
The court also said that experts on behalf of the defense could have access to the cellphone of former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua, another central witness against Netanyahu and the other defendants, in order to try to recall or restore various actions he took which were erased – or to at least determine what content was erased.
There were some additional documents and actions which the Supreme Court also ordered, such as that the district court itself should review certain additional files from Case 1000 materials which did not make it into the indictment, in case they might help the defense.
A spokeswoman for the prosecution was unsure at press time about whether they might file an appeal for a larger group of Supreme Court justices, since the ruling was issued by only one judge, Justice Yosef Elron.


