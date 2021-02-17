Central Elections Committee votes to stop Labor candidate from running

The decision came by a 16-15 vote with two abstentions.

Attorney and party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir argued not only for preventing Mara'ana from running based on past extreme statements, but also explained why if she was Jewish and spoke against Arabs as she did against Jews, she would have been arrested.

Mara’ana's lawyer, Guy Bussy, said she never came close to incitement to racism, supporting terror against Israel or opposing Israel's existence as a Jewish and democratic state, the three conditions for disqualifying candidates from running for Knesset.

The Supreme Court is likely to overturn the decision.

Mara’ana has in the past made extreme statements, including calling Gaza “a ghetto under cruel occupation” on social media. She left the 12th slot on the Meretz list in 2009 before the election to protest the party’s support for Operation Cast Lead in the Gaza Strip.

She has boasted about the joys of continuing to drive during the sirens on Holocaust Memorial Day and called for destroying the town of Zichron Ya’acov. Less than two months ago, Mara’ana called the IDF “the occupation army” and accused its soldiers of murdering a Palestinian child. In a social media post, she called Israel “ugly.”

Mara’ana apologized for hurting feelings in an interview with Channel 12 on Saturday night. Mandelblit, though, said her statements did not meet the minimum criteria for disqualifying a candidate.

Besides Mara’ana, Otzma Yehudit petitioned against the Joint List and Ra’am (United Arab List). Votes on those petitions will be voted on later Wednesday.

The committee is made up of representatives of factions in the outgoing Knesset.