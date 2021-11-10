China, US to improve cooperation on climate change action

China's top climate negotiator on Wednesday said Beijing was committed to improving cooperation with Washington on climate action.

Speaking through an interpreter, Xie Zhenhua told reporters at the UN climate conference in Glasgow that China would strengthen its emissions-cutting targets, and intended to develop a national plan on methane.

Xie said the United States and China reached an agreement Wednesday afternoon on a joint declaration, which would be released.

He also said both countries wanted to do more to stop deforestation.