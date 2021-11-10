China, US to improve cooperation on climate change action

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 20:45
China's top climate negotiator on Wednesday said Beijing was committed to improving cooperation with Washington on climate action.
Speaking through an interpreter, Xie Zhenhua told reporters at the UN climate conference in Glasgow that China would strengthen its emissions-cutting targets, and intended to develop a national plan on methane.
Xie said the United States and China reached an agreement Wednesday afternoon on a joint declaration, which would be released.
He also said both countries wanted to do more to stop deforestation.
Eldad Perry murder suspect revealed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 09:19 PM
Vaccine Committee approves jab for children aged 5-11
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 08:36 PM
Saudi coalition troops redeploying in Yemen, not withdrawing
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 07:47 PM
Cuba alleges Facebook aiding dissident movement, threatens legal action
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 06:53 PM
Economics Committee to review plasticware tax on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 05:57 PM
27-year-old from east Jerusalem stabbed to death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 05:11 PM
13-year-old boy injured after falling into a pit in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 05:06 PM
Heavy rains in Sri Lanka, south India kill at least 25
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 05:06 PM
'hybrid attack' is legal basis for new Belarus sanctions - EU envoys
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 04:55 PM
Al-Aqsa Sheikh indicted for incitement against Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 04:02 PM
US brokered deal between J&J and COVAX to send vaccines to conflict zone
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 03:48 PM
Bill to fine vandals of ads featuring women passes preliminary vote
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 02:51 PM
Swastika scrawled on wall in haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 12:59 PM
Tel Aviv selects Dropbox for cloud storage project
By ZEV STUB
11/10/2021 11:12 AM
IDF soldier found safe after going missing near Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 11:07 AM
