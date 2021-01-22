Clalit: Ages 16-18 will be able to get COVID-19 vaccination in 24 hours

Young Israelis born in 2003-2004 will be able to get COVID-19 vaccination shots on Saturday, providing they are registered with Clalit health care, the largest medical service provider in the country reported on Friday evening.

Those in that age group can arrive with one of their parents and an ID, plus a Clalit membership card, and get the shots. On Saturday evening, clients would be able to arrive without first getting an invitation, but starting on Sunday one would be required.It is mandatory to register online or via phone before arriving to the health care center.