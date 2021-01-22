The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Number of new cases continues to slowly decline

Vaccination rate peaks at 224,000 jabs a day.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 22, 2021 09:34
A glove and face mask float in a mosaic-covered water fountain amid Israel's third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ashkelon, Israel January 20, 2021. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Only days after the government determined to extend the lockdown on Israeli citizens, the number of confirmed daily cases of coronavirus continues to decline. 
There were 7,099 new cases Thursday, reported the Health Ministry on Friday morning, representing a slight decrease in the number of people screened who are confirmed positive. Some 8.9% of people screened Thursday were found to have the virus, versus 9% on Wednesday and 9.2% before that.
However, the ministry reported that only 81,828 people were tested for coronavirus, as opposed to the more than 100,000 in previous days that resulted in 10,000 cases.
The highest rates of infection remain among the ultra-Orthodox, where the British and potentially other mutations are active. Jerusalem with 15,719 active cases, Bnei Brak with 5,585 and Modi’in Illit with 3,245 have the highest number of active cases.
The percentage of positive cases should go down since the reproduction rate — the “R” or number of people a sick person infects —  has finally dropped below one in all sectors.
As the numbers decline, the hope is that the lockdown will be lifted as announced on January 31.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said on Thursday in an interview with Channel 12 that he is optimistic that no further extension will be needed. 
“The data is encouraging,” Ash said. “We hope that the trend will continue.”
There are currently 82,029 active cases of coronavirus in Israel, among whom more than 1,000 remain in serious condition, including 310 who are ventilated.
No one died overnight, leaving the death toll at 4,245. However, a high number of people have been succumbing to the virus each day this week: 27 on Wednesday and 54 on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Israel has reached another peak in daily vaccinations: 224,000 Israelis were vaccinated on Thursday. Some 69,183 people received the first dose and the rest their second.
Thousands of high school students age 16-18 will also now be able to get vaccinated. The Health Ministry confirmed late Thursday that beginning next week these teens could get the jab. The Health and Education ministries will work together wit the health funds to formulate a logistical plan to promote the student vaccination campaign. 

“Education must be our top priority,” Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said. “After we have ensured that the teachers are vaccinated, we must make sure that the youth can attend their exams and return to the school framework as soon as possible.”


In total 850,000 Israelis have received their second dose and 200,000 are already eligible for their vaccination certificates.


