COGAT eases fishing, trade restrictions in Gaza

Gaza's fishing zone was extended to 15 nautical miles and the Kerem Shalom Crossing has been completely opened for the passage of equipment and goods, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Wednesday morning.

In addition, the water supply to the Gaza Strip will be increased by five million cubic meters.

Moreover, the quota of Gazan merchants passing through Erez crossing will be increased from 2,000 to 7,000. The permits will be issued only to those already vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19.

COGAT noted the measures approved by the political echelon are conditional upon the continued preservation of the region's stability and that further expansion of the measures will be considered following a security assessment.

The measures will take effect immediately starting on Wednesday.