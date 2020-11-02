The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Corona cabinet approves increasing fines for breaking COVID-19 rules

The cabinet is also expected to discuss the re-opening of street shops.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 15:15
The coronavirus cabinet approved increasing fines for breaking Health Ministry regulations on Monday. 
The government on Sunday had approved the move in principle. Now, it must go before the Knesset for final approval. 
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein had said that the increase in fines was essential, otherwise people who adhere to the rules will feel like they lost and then do what they want to instead. 
However, there had been strong opposition from the ultra-Orthodox parties to raising fines.
MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), who heads the committee that approves coronavirus cabinet decisions, said that he would not approve such a move. 
"It makes no sense to raise fines when the morbidity rate is decreasing,” he said, adding that the police also did not request this increase, “which proves that there is no justification for this.”
Following the vote he said: "Unfortunately, the Health Ministry is cut off from reality. This is an unfortunate decision that does not contribute anything to the fight against disease. ... We will oppose the proposal."
Interior Minister Arye Deri voted against the decision. He had previously told cabinet ministers that if such a move was made, educational institutions should at least be at the lower level of the fines. 
“Unlike parties and events, where people eat and dance … compared to educational institutions where they only study. It does not make sense to fine educational institutions at the highest level of fines,” Deri said. 
The cabinet is also expected to discuss when street shops and other small businesses will open.
According to the latest plan, these stores are only supposed to open on Sunday, but Finance Minister Israel Katz has been pushing for them to open on Tuesday. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein opposes this demand and said the government should adhere to its exit strategy plan - especially as data is showing a rise in morbidity. 
"The cabinet voted unanimously on the stages,” Edelstein said during the cabinet meeting, “so I suggest adhering to our decisions.”
He said that the country is at a crossroads: “Either we stand by the steps we set for ourselves or we will hear from the coronavirus deniers, attacking us and saying that the closure is not working.”
According to the Health Ministry, the reproduction rate (R) - how many people each sick person infects - is on the rise, and even more than one in the Arab sector. The general sector stands at 0.81 - above the desired number set by the Health Ministry. In Israel, when the Arab community is subtracted, the R stands at 0.78. 
The head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat, said that the decline in morbidity has slowed down with the openings that came with stage one of the exit strategy: “We need to look with concern at red areas and the increase in infection in Arab localities.”
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that one of the biggest challenges is that people do not want to get tested: “This is an ongoing war. The tests are free and still there is a state of unwillingness to go and be tested.”
He added that, “the situation is changing.”
The head of Public Health Services Sharon Alroy-Preiss added that the Health Ministry is considering how to enact a broader and more proactive testing policy. She also noted that they are piloting taking two tests and shortening the isolation period to 10 or maybe even 12 days. 
"Shortening the isolation period will make people more cooperative,” she claimed. 
On Monday morning, the Health Ministry said there were 649 new cases diagnosed the day before - 3.1% of those screened. The number of serious cases stands at 372, including 170 who are intubated. The death toll hit 2,554. 
Given the increasing numbers, it appears that street shops are unlikely to open as per Katz and despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Sunday that “we will consider opening street stores.”
Meanwhile, following numerous complaints from parents and educators, Edelstein and Educational Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that they will re-examine whether first and second graders need to wear masks during class and breaks. They agreed to put a committee together to evaluate it. 


