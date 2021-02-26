The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Corona in Israel: Officials warn of NY mutation as infection rate rises

Police broke up several Purim parties on Thursday night, including one with 250 people.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 10:07
PURIM MAY be all about simcha, but happiness may be elusive for a lot of us this year. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
PURIM MAY be all about simcha, but happiness may be elusive for a lot of us this year.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Fears are rising that Israel may be facing a new wave of infection even before the first one dissipates.
According to a report by the Coronavirus Knowledge and Information Center on Friday morning, the reproduction rate – the R or number of people a sick person infects – has hit 0.97, up from 0.93 the day before. 
The declining trend in morbidity has nearly halted, the report said, likely largely because of the British variant. About 5.6% of all people screened for the virus test positive - a number that the center said is considered high. There remain nearly 750 serious patients, among them 238 who were intubated as of Friday morning, according to the Health Ministry. 
There were 3,782 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, the Health Ministry said. The death toll stood at 5,694.
On Thursday, two young men ages 24 and 26 died of the virus. 
The data reflects a report by Clalit Health Services published the day before that said the British variant increased the chances of developing a serious case of COVID by 70%. Already, international data showed that the variant is anywhere between 35% and 70% more contagious.
But now the Knowledge Center is warning of another variant, too: The New York variant, which it said has spread rapidly in recent weeks in the United States and is known to be linked to COVID reinfection. The Knowledge Center recommended taking immediate action to prevent its entry into Israel, given the extensive ties between Israel and the City that Never Sleeps. 
The center said it expects to see an increase in new cases in the coming days, given the R and the country’s recent economic and education reliefs. 
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein shared the vaccination statistics on Friday morning, reminding Israelis that this Purim is of mixed emotions - joy and concern.
“I would like to address the handful of people who can harm us all,” Edelstein said. “Leave the parties for after the coronavirus. You will give up the tisch this time. The commandment to rejoice on the holiday must not come at the expense of the public. Instead of rejoicing with the other, let’s think of the other.”
There are more than 4.6 million Israelis who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and another 3.6 million who have also  had their second dose. 
Edelstein's message came as the Police shared information about some of the illegal incidents they broke up on Thursday night. In Jerusalem, the police dispersed several parties, including a mass gathering of 250 people at a hotel. Three people were detained. 
During an enforcement operation in the Mahane Yehuda market in which police tried to stop minors from consuming alcohol, a glass bottle was thrown at a police officer. The suspect fled the scene. 
The government is expected to roll out an outline for managing Purim in Jerusalem soon, although by Friday morning no decisions had been made.
A senior Magen Israel staff member told KAN on Friday morning that the Health Ministry would not recommend imposing a curfew on Jerusalem and harming its residents with “restrictive actions, when most of what happens in the city is from crowds coming from outside. We recommend reducing public and organized transportation to Jerusalem.”


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by