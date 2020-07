Some 1,107 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry. Another 76 have been diagnosed since midnight.Among the now 9,618 sick patients, some 70 are in serious condition - a number that has continued to grow in the past week.During a briefing on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the number of patients in serious condition increased by 50% in just the last week.So far, 325 people have died.