Hadassah's ICU department had been fighting to save the baby's life in recent weeks, treating him around the clock. However, the coronavirus disease eventually reached his lunges and his sensitive and complex condition caused the disease to severely deteriorate.

The hospital expressed its sincere condolences to the family.

The baby, who had been intubated at Hadassah Ein Kerem for three weeks, suffered from a background illness and had undergone a complex surgery at birth.