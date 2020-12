"The lockdown is not political," coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said on Sunday morning in an interview to 103FM Radio."We can see increased morbidity rates and production rates (R)," he added, explaining the need to enter lockdown. When asked why MK Yifat Shasha Biton claims that the lockdown is political in nature, Ash commented by saying: "I don't know why that was said. The lockdown is not political. We have no choice."