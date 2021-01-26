The Ministerial Committee for Coronavirus has approved on Tuesday the Health Ministry's recommendation to extend the enforcement of the quarantine order for those entering the country for specific countries for two extra weeks beginning on Thursday. The meaning is that those entering the country from South Africa, Zambia, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates will need to enter a COVID-19 hotel until it is certain they are not infected with COVID-19 or any of the recent mutations of the virus.
Starting from Thursday, those entering the country from Portugal will also need to enter a COVID-19 hotel. Regular flights to and from Israel came to a halt on Monday at midnight in an attempt to a possible spread of the novel coronavirus mutations into the population.