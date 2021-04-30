The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Gov’t approves Israelis travel ban to 7 states with high COVID infection

The forbidden countries include Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 30, 2021 19:37
Rapid testing at Ben-Gurion Airport before fight, March 8, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Rapid testing at Ben-Gurion Airport before fight, March 8, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Israelis will no longer be able to travel to areas of high coronavirus infection, the government voted shortly before Shabbat on Friday.
The forbidden countries include Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.
Israelis will not be allowed to travel to them except in extreme circumstances, as determined by an exceptions committee that will be headed by employees of the Population Authority and Health Ministry.
Israelis who return from these countries, whether they are vaccinated or not, will be required to enter quarantine.
The ban does not include layovers of 12 hours or less.
Also, non-citizens will be able to travel to these countries if they are leaving Israel and planning to take up residency outside the Jewish state.
The ban goes into place on Monday and is expected to hold through May 16.
The vote came four days after the Health Ministry sent a recommendation to cease travel to and from these countries due both to a high level of coronavirus and because there are variants in these countries that could be resistant to the Pfizer vaccines - although how resistant is still unknown.
Ukraine is averaging around 11,000 new cases per day; Ethiopia 1,000; Brazil 77,000; South Africa 1,000; India 222,000; Mexico nearly 4,000 and Turkey 38,000. The Indian, Brazilian, Californian and South African variants in these countries have raised concerns that they may be able to break through the Pfizer vaccine.
“The airport entrance, even for the vaccinated, can be a port for mutations, for variants, which is deadly dangerous,” Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy told The Jerusalem Post. “You cannot have people go in and out and have no barrier, no gatekeeper from the world.”
Israel has to prevent variants that could cause coronavirus to spread across the country again, he said, adding: “We are really nervous that the opening of the skies could bring us back to where we started.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Vaccine Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by