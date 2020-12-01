Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar infected with coronavirus

The leader of the Hamas movement in Gaza Yahya Sinwar has been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, the terrorist group announced on Tuesday.Sinwar is in good health and continuing to work amid safety precautions, according to the movement. Some 815 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, with nine new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 21,461 and the death toll to 111, according to Palestinian media.
Some 2,573 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, meaning that about 31% of the tests returned positive. Of those infected, 325 are hospitalized and 132 are in serious condition.
