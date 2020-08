Some 430 patients are in serious condition and 118 people are on ventilators.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Some 1,943 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Israel on Tuesday and four new deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 107,341 and the total number of deaths to 867.