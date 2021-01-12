Coronavirus in Israel: 3,251 teachers, 20,355 students infected

Israel's Education Ministry reported on Tuesday that there are 20,355 students and 3,251 teachers infected with active cases of coronavirus.

Kindergartens have continued to see infection rates lower than their share of the population, while primary, secondary and special education students have continued to see infection rates higher than their respective shares of in the general population.

However, while only 34 schools have been closed (0.68% of institutions) to curb infection rates, 953 kindergartens have been closed, despite their lower infection rates.