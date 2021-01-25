Coronavirus in Israel: 4,868 new cases, 9.3% of tests positive

There were 4,868 new coronavirus cases in Israel in the past day the Health Ministry announced Monday morning.
The Health Ministry also announced they conducted 54,109 tests - around 9.3% of tests returned a positive result. Some 1,140 of current patients are in serious condition, with 358 intubated. The death toll is 4,419.
