Coronavirus in Israel: 4,868 new cases, 9.3% of tests positive

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 25, 2021 07:21
There were 4,868 new coronavirus cases in Israel in the past day the Health Ministry announced Monday morning.
The Health Ministry also announced they conducted 54,109 tests - around 9.3% of tests returned a positive result. Some 1,140 of current patients are in serious condition, with 358 intubated. The death toll is 4,419. 
