Coronavirus: Gov’t to shut the skies, as number of serious patients increase

On Saturday 2,394 people tested positive * Death toll stands at 4,361

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 24, 2021 12:12
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The government will meet on Sunday to discuss closing the skies as more details about the high infectiousness and suspected increased lethality of the novel coronavirus variants emerge.
While the number of new cases in Israel has been decreasing for several days, patients in serious conditions and on ventilators, as well as daily deaths, remain high.
Only 2,394 people tested positive on Saturday – about 8% of those screened - but the number of tests administered was also significantly lowered than average, with some 30,832 tests performed, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday.
At the same time about 1,228 people are currently in serious condition, up from 1171 on Saturday and 1,128 on Friday. Some 316 patients are on ventilators and the death toll stands at 4,361 – with 37 people who passed away from the virus since the previous update.
The new virus variants are considered by the experts a probable factor for the severity of the situation despite the success of the vaccination campaign in the country, with some 2.5 million people who have received the first shot and about 973,494 also the second – a world record.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a group of senior ministers and health officials met late night Saturday to discuss the issue and determined that the number of people allowed to enter and exit the country will be drastically reduced. Anyone wishing to enter or exit Israel will require special permission.
If approved by the government, the restrictions will apply to passenger flights for 14 days.
British officials said that the COVID-19 variant identified in England last month could carry a higher risk of causing death, although data is limited. Until now, health officials have said there was no evidence that it was more lethal or caused more serious illness.
While the British variant is already very common among patients in Israel, with coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash reporting last week that between 30 and 40% of the new cases presented it, health officials worry about the possible spread of other mutations, including the South African one.
Since Saturday all those traveling to and from Israel – whether citizens or foreigners allowed to enter the country – are required to present the air carrier with a negative PCR coronavirus test that was taken within 72 hours of the flight, or a vaccination certificate provided by the ministry.
However, the measure is not considered sufficient in light of the high number of infected people entering the country in the previous weeks.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


