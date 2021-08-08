Coronavirus in Israel: COVID-19 outbreaks detected at 118 nursing homes

Israel's nursing homes saw sharp rises in coronavirus infections over the past weekend with new outbreaks detected at 19 facilities, taking the total number of nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks up to 118, N12 reported on Sunday.

On Friday and Saturday, 114 coronavirus patients were reportedly diagnosed in nursing homes across Israel, 62 residents and 52 staff members.

The rate of positive tests among nursing home residents has been on the rise in recent weeks, and last week reached a peak with 0.7% positive residents, compared to only 0.1% in the weeks prior.