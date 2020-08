cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

More than 2,000 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported Friday.Specifically, 2,068 out of 36,372 tests that were taken.The death toll continues to rise - reaching 891 people on Friday morning.