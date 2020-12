The Health Ministry directed Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service, on Sunday to stop sending coronavirus patients to hospitals in Jerusalem, N12 reported.Patients from the area of Jerusalem will be sent to hospitals in central Israel starting Sunday, including to the Sheba Medical Center, Beilinson Hospital and the Sourasky Medical Center. Some 266,000 Israelis have received the vaccine so far, according to N12.