Coronavirus: Positive serological test gives right to green passport

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 9, 2021 12:54
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Anyone who undergoes a serological test and is found with antibodies can receive a green passport, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis told the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee on Tuesday.
For the past two weeks, those who enter the country after being vaccinated abroad have been given the right to do such a test in one of the labs accredited by the Health Ministry in order to be released by the mandatory quarantine.
During the meeting Alroy-Preis revealed that the solution can also give people the right to receive a certificate from the ministry and the green passport.
Among others, the option might be relevant for those who believed they had COVID but never officially tested positive or recovered, including children.
Also people who got vaccinated without being members of a health fund, or foreign workers, who at the moment are not able to download the official documents, might be interested in exploring this possibility.
Alroy-Preis also told the committee that the Health Ministry is working round the clock to set up a system of rapid testing in order to allow those who are not vaccinated or have not recovered from the virus to receive a temporary green passport. She added that she hopes that the system will be ready within two weeks.
Some 3,662 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 4% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the ministry.
Of those infected, 668 were in serious condition, the first time the number of serious cases fell this far below 700 since the end of December, and 212 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 5,922.


