Coronavirus reported at Rakhel Lichak, Ne'ot Margo'a nursing homes

Some 11 coronavirus patients were reported at the Rakhel Lichak and Ne’ot Margo’a nursing homes as part of the nationwide program Magen Avot VeImhaot (Defender of Fathers and Mothers) aimed at protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced on Friday in a press release.



About 10 staff members, who were infected after coming in contact with a driver who had the virus, are now in quarantine.

In Rakhel Lichak, which is in southern Israel, nine residents were diagnosed with coronavirus and seven were taken to Neot HaMoshava Geriatric Center.About 10 staff members, who were infected after coming in contact with a driver who had the virus, are now in quarantine.

In Ne’ot Margo’a, in Ramla, two residents diagnosed with the virus and taken to Shamir Medical Center. Further checks were done and final results will be released over the weekend.



Magen Avot VeImhot head Prof. Nimrod Maimon said that he and his team are working “with determination” to cut the chain of infections and are working with “extra care” to ensure workers are wearing protective gear and are kept safe from the virus.