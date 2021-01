So far, more than 2.6 million Israelis have gotten the at least one jab and nearly 500,000 Israelis are eligible for a "vaccination passport."



Edelstein said that the vaccination campaign is continuing with almost 200,000 vaccinated daily this week and that Israel is continuing to lead globally with 3.7 million vaccinations administered.

Over one million Israelis have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccination, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Monday morning.