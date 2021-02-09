Couples in surrogacy permitted to leave, enter Israel for birth

Couples who are having their babies through surrogates are the new exception to the airport and flights closure brought on by the caution against the recent coronavirus variants. They will be permitted to leave the country specifically for the birth of the child.The announcement was made by Regional Cooperation Minister MK Ofir Akunis (Likud) on Tuesday, where he officially instructed a specially-appointed government committee dealing particularly with exceptions to the entry-and-exit ban on Israel's borders to adopt the policy.The decision was catalyzed by a letter written by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) to Akunis describing the urgency of the situation these couples are in, deducing that they should be able to enter and leave for the birth of their child.