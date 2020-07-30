The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Court lets ex-Trump lawyer Cohen publish book while sentenced at home

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2020 22:43
Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, will be allowed to publish a book critical of the US president before the Nov. 3 election while completing his criminal sentence at home, under an agreement filed on Thursday.
The agreement between Cohen's lawyers and federal prosecutors also frees Cohen to engage with news organizations and use social media, as he serves the remainder of his three-year term for campaign finance violations and other crimes in home confinement.
"There shall be no specific media provision" governing Cohen's activities, according to the agreement, which requires approval by US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan.
Cohen, 53, had served about one year of his prison term before being sent home to his Manhattan apartment in May, because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 behind bars.
Federal authorities returned him to prison on July 9, one week after Cohen tweeted he was close to finishing his book, when Cohen questioned their new requirement that he agree to steer clear of media.
But Hellerstein ordered his release last week, saying the return to prison amounted to government retaliation against Cohen's desire to exercise his First Amendment rights.
The judge gave both sides a week to negotiate a media provision that is "consistent with the First Amendment but yet serves the purposes of confinement."
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign violations tied to hush money payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed they had affairs with Trump.
He also pleaded guilty to evading taxes on more than $4 million in income and making false statements to a bank.
Trump has denied having the encounters with Daniels and McDougal, and called Cohen a "rat."
Cohen, who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, said in court papers that his planned book would contain unflattering details about Trump, including racist and anti-Semitic remarks.


Tags Prison sentence Michael Cohen US President Donald Trump
Eight "La Familia" activists detained after attacking cameramen, driver
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 10:44 PM
Two Rockets hit perimeter of Baghdad international airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 10:25 PM
Young man and woman dead after tragic car accident in Ar'ara
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 09:22 PM
Teachers Union head threatens strike unless over Education Ministry plans
WHO urges countries to support 'COVAX' vaccine scheme
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 08:18 PM
Trump likely to address UN in person in September, says UN envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 08:13 PM
EU sanctions Russian intel, N Korean, Chinese firms over cyberattacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 08:06 PM
Dozens protesting outside Amir Ohana's residence in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 07:33 PM
Trump, after Portland deal, says feds won't leave 'until there is safety'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:28 PM
Canada's Trudeau to make testimony to parliamentary cmte
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:27 PM
Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:23 PM
National Insurance Institute to wire Israelis NIS 1.5 billion on Sunday
Brazil President Bolsonaro's wife, minister test positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:16 PM
Eli Lilly starts mid-stage study of COVID-19 treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:03 PM
What would it take to postpone the US presidential election?
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 06:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by