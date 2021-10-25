The Tel Aviv Family Court on Monday ordered Eitan Biran to be sent back to Italy to live with his Italian aunt, pending any different ruling by the Italian courts.

Biran, age six, is the sole survivor of a cable car crash in Northern Italy in May and had been illegally brought to Israel from Italy by his Israeli grandfather.

The crash caused the deaths of 14 people, including Eitan’s father, Amit Biran; his mother, Tal Peleg; his one-year-old brother, Tom; and his great-grandparents, Barbara Cohen Konisky and Itshak Cohen.

The court found that Biran had deeper ties and comfortability with his Italian family and surroundings than he did with his Israeli family and surroundings.

Eitan Biran's grandfather arrives at Tel Aviv court for custody hearing, September 23, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

In addition, the court said the grandfather had violated The Hague Convention by removing Biran from Italy without a court ruling.

Technically, the grandfather can still seek custody through the Italian courts, but his chances are slim following the Israeli court's ruling.

After a hearing on September 23, the court had ordered joint custody for Eitan Biran between his Israeli-Italian aunt and his Israeli grandfather, pending a trial on the issue which took place on October 8.

Italian authorities had previously assigned Eitan’s custody to his aunt Aya, who is Amit’s sister and a doctor who lives with her family, including two daughters around Eitan’s age, in the suburbs of Pavia.

Eitan’s family had moved to Pavia five years ago to allow Amit to study medicine.

The six-year-old was illegally taken to Israel by his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, earlier in September. The boy’s paternal relatives are fighting to bring Biran back to Italy.

Immediately after she learned that the child was in Israel, Biran’s Aunt Aya filed a request in Italian court, where an investigation against Peleg for suspected kidnapping was opened.

Peleg’s lawyers in Italy have acknowledged that he had taken the boy to Israel saying he had “acted on impulse,” as he was worried about his grandson’s health after being excluded from legal proceedings related to the boy’s custody.

Israeli government officials have been quoted as leaning toward recommending that the issue of permanent custody arrangements be sent back to Italy to decide.

This would be because there is precedent for empowering the country where the difficult situation started to determine the issue.

Here, after Eitan’s family died, the custody controversy was created and the abduction all occurred in Italy.

On the other hand, in typical cases under The Hague Convention for determining the custody of minors, the battle is usually between the child’s parents, and there is also often a clearer answer to which country is considered home.

In this case, Eitan spent most of his life growing up in Italy, and there are indications that the parents planned to remain there, at least for the time being.

Yet his father had brought the family to Italy in order to attend medical school, and there are also signs that the family planned to return to Israel and raise their children in the Jewish state if not for the tragedy.

Peleg had accused Aya of keeping the child “hostage,” and of disregarding his Israeli and Jewish identity.

Meanwhile, Peleg hired well-known communications strategist Ronen Tzur, who in the past was an adviser to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Aya hired Israel Bar Association president Avi Himi.

The trial in Israel focused both on the issue of what legal precedents came to bear in light of the unique situation as well as whether Eitan, culturally and linguistically, would find it more natural to spend the rest of his childhood growing up in Italy versus Israel.

In similar cases, each side of the family litigation often tries to keep the trial in the country where they live, reasoning that the judge of the local country is more likely to sympathize with its own citizens and with raising the child locally as opposed to sending the child to a foreign country to be raised.

“Although we welcome the ruling of Judge Ilotovich-Segal, we believe that in this case there are no winners and no losers, there is only Eitan,” the lawyers of the Biran family, attorneys Shmuel Moran, Avi Chimi, Noa Gellerman-Liel, Yifat Sharon-Hadas and Omri Dror, said after the court’s verdict. “All we are asking for now is that Eitan soon returns to his home, to his friends at school, and to his family and especially to the therapeutic and educational frameworks he so desperately needs.”

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.