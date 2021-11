A total of 524 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday out of 77,296 tests taken.

Currently, 120 patients are in serious condition, with 72 on ventilators.

A total of 4,065,479 Israelis have received the third shot of the vaccine, while 5,771,560 have gotten two shots and 6,296,669 received one.

The death toll stands at 8,182.