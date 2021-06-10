The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
COVID-19: Moderna files for US authorization to use its vaccine in teens

The company is the second drugmaker to seek regulatory nod for use of its vaccine in the age group, as the US tries to vaccinate more young people.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 10, 2021 16:44
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Moderna Inc said on Thursday it has filed for US authorization to use its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 through 17, potentially offering healthcare providers and pediatricians an easier-to-store shot ahead of the return-to-school season in the fall.
Vaccinating children has been considered key to achieving "herd immunity" and while they mostly develop only mild COVID-19 symptoms or no symptoms, younger people still remain at risk of becoming seriously ill, and can spread the virus.
Moderna's vaccine is already being used in the United States, the European Union and Canada for anyone over 18. The drugmaker said it has also submitted applications to European and Canadian regulators seeking authorization for the shot's use in adolescents.
Last month, Moderna's two-shot vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and showed no new or major safety problems in a clinical trial which evaluated the vaccine in 3,732 teenagers.
The US has already authorized Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12.
More than 7 million teens have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


