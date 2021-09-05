Bennett to look into weekly antigen COVID-19 tests for children

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ordered the Education Ministry to look into performing antigen COVID-19 tests for children on a regular basis.

Bennett told Education Ministry director-general Yigal Slovik to look into weekly or bi-weekly antigen testing at home, to prevent students who tested positive for coronavirus from entering schools.

Some 8,000 students were found positive for coronavirus through antigen home testing, the Education Ministry said Saturday night. Catching those students’ illnesses before they headed to school kept 180,000 other students out of isolation.

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett holds a presss conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on August 18, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

N12 reported that two million parents screened their kids and the station estimated that the antigen testing saved the country NIS 14.5 million, not including workdays those parents could have lost.