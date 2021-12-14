The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

COVID in Israel: Shopping malls to operate under Green Pass outline

The Green Pass outline will apply to all closed commercial spaces of more than 10,000 square meters, starting on Friday.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 18:40

Updated: DECEMBER 14, 2021 19:03
Shopppers in Mamilla. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Shopppers in Mamilla.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Beginning on Friday, people will only be able to enter shopping centers if they are fully vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus within the last six months, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett decided on Tuesday.
In a meeting with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and health and other professionals, the group ruled that the Green Pass outline will apply to all closed commercial spaces of more than 10,000 square meters.
At the entrance to these facilities, an individual’s Green Pass will be scanned by security personnel. If they are protected, then they will receive a colored bracelet to enter the complex and move about. The color of the bracelet will change daily.
The only exceptions will be people who need to receive an essential service. In those cases, no bracelet will be provided but the person will be allowed to enter to get what he or she needs.
In addition, children and adults who have received at least one shot will be able to receive a temporary Green Pass for 30 days after they are jabbed and waiting to get their next shot.
The new green pass (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY) The new green pass (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
The decision comes as the Omicron variant is threatening to spread across Israel and cases are increasing week-on-week.
In addition, the officials also reviewed and updated the policy for Israelis returning to the country from abroad.
Beginning on Friday, fully vaccinated and recently recovered individuals entering Israel from red countries will sign an agreement to isolate themselves at home, meaning they will no longer have to go to a coronavirus hotel. Instead, they will take a PCR test at the airport and on day seven. If both tests are negative, they may leave isolation on the last day.
Unvaccinated individuals will still go to hotels, but they will only have to stay until they receive a negative test result from their first screening at the airport. Then, they too, can sign an agreement to home isolate and complete their quarantine at home.
A person who tests positive for coronavirus will remain in the hotel.
Finally, the Health Ministry will update its list of recommended red states.
All of these decisions are expected to go into effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday, subject to the approval by the government and the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. 


Tags Health Ministry COVID-19 Green Passport
Evidence suggests small decline in vaccine efficacy - WHO
By REUTERS
12/14/2021 06:50 PM
Tel Aviv bylaw banning plastic utensils at beaches takes effect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 06:27 PM
Mansour Abbas to receive personal security from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 05:03 PM
Fuel truck explosion in Haiti kills at least 50
By REUTERS
12/14/2021 03:31 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 744 new cases, 90 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 10:01 AM
One dead, one injured in Holon shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 01:06 AM
COVID-19: CDC urges avoiding travel to Italy, Greenland, Mauritius
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 11:34 PM
Kentucky gov.: Tornado death toll at 74, likely to rise
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 11:12 PM
Iran says Israeli PM's visit to the UAE harmful to regional security
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 10:07 PM
US says it is unclear if Iran has a constructive approach to talks
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 09:27 PM
NSO Group considering shutting down Pegasus, selling company - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 09:21 PM
Israel Air Force to restart F-15 Ra'am drills after malfunction incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 09:11 PM
Turkey, Armenia to mutually appoint envoys to normalize ties
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 08:49 PM
Netanyahu refused to fund IDF attack on Iran in 2019 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 08:40 PM
Israeli family injured in West Bank stone throwing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 08:03 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by