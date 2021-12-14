COVID in Israel: Shopping malls to operate under Green Pass outline

Beginning on Friday, people will only be able to enter shopping centers if they are fully vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus within the last six months, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett decided on Tuesday.

In a meeting with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and health and other professionals, the group ruled that the Green Pass outline will apply to all closed commercial spaces of more than 10,000 square meters.

At the entrance to these facilities, an individual’s Green Pass will be scanned by security personnel. If they are protected, then they will receive a colored bracelet to enter the complex and move about. The color of the bracelet will change daily.

The only exceptions will be people who need to receive an essential service. In those cases, no bracelet will be provided but the person will be allowed to enter to get what he or she needs.

In addition, children and adults who have received at least one shot will be able to receive a temporary Green Pass for 30 days after they are jabbed and waiting to get their next shot.

The new green pass (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)

The decision comes as the Omicron variant is threatening to spread across Israel and cases are increasing week-on-week.

In addition, the officials also reviewed and updated the policy for Israelis returning to the country from abroad.

Beginning on Friday, fully vaccinated and recently recovered individuals entering Israel from red countries will sign an agreement to isolate themselves at home, meaning they will no longer have to go to a coronavirus hotel. Instead, they will take a PCR test at the airport and on day seven. If both tests are negative, they may leave isolation on the last day.

Unvaccinated individuals will still go to hotels, but they will only have to stay until they receive a negative test result from their first screening at the airport. Then, they too, can sign an agreement to home isolate and complete their quarantine at home.

A person who tests positive for coronavirus will remain in the hotel.

Finally, the Health Ministry will update its list of recommended red states.

All of these decisions are expected to go into effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday, subject to the approval by the government and the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.