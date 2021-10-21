The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak in Jerusalem school: 41 students infected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 09:51
41 students and a teacher's assistant have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus in an outbreak in the Zalman Aran school in Jerusalem, KAN news reported on Thursday.
Russia warns NATO any move on Ukraine will have consequences - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 10:14 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,021 new cases, 331 serious cases
Man indicted for running over police in Netanya
Truck overturns on Tayibeh junction
Three killed in gas explosion at Chinese BBQ restaurant
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 07:17 AM
New Zealand swears in first indigenous woman as Governor-general
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 04:38 AM
NATO to agree master plan to deter growing Russian threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 04:06 AM
N.Korea says US overreacting over submarine missile test
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 03:28 AM
S.Korea prepares to launch first domestically produced space rocket
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 03:19 AM
US FDA considering lowering eligibility age for booster shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2021 02:11 AM
Vaccinated teens over 90% protected from Delta variant
17-year-old boy seriously injured in Netanya fire
US base on Syria-Iraq border attacked by UAVs
30-year-old man found dead with signs of violence in W. Bank
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 09:57 PM
Netanyahu to speak at Muni Expo 2021 on Thursday
