Dead body found in car that was set on fire in Israel's North

A dead body was found Wednesday night in a vehicle that had been set on fire in the village of Sajur near Acre in Israel's North.

The body was severely injured and charred, and Magen David Adom paramedics were unable to determine the body's age or gender.



pic.twitter.com/myeJGwdeqG אדם נמצא ללא רוח חיים ברכב שעלה באש בסאג'ור, סמוך לכרמיאל. כוחות משטרה במקום, הרקע ככל הנראה פלילי @CBeyar September 8, 2021

Police are reportedly at the scene and are considering this a criminal matter, KAN reported.

Police later stated that the vehicle was set on fire due to a bomb that had exploded, but it is unclear if this was an accident or an assassination attempt.

At the same time the body was discovered, a bomb exploded at a tennis center in the village, though there were no casualties, KAN reported. However, it is unclear if this is related, but police are investigating.