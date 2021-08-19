Deal reached for Qatari cash to Gaza ahead of Bennett-Biden parley

Israel formally agreed to a deal for the resumption of Qatari cash payments to needy families in Gaza, just one week before Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is scheduled to head to the White House for his first meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"The money intended to help hundreds of thousands of needy people will be transferred through a United Nations mechanism to a bank in Gaza," Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Thursday evening.

Impoverished people in Gaza "can withdraw the monetary allowance," Gantz said, adding that Israel would control the list of who would receive the funds to ensure that it did not end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists.