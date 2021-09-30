Defense Ministry bids goodbye to outgoing Shin Bet head

The Defense Ministry, with Benny Gantz at its head, bid goodbye to outgoing Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman on Thursday, the ministry announced.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and outgoing Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman, September 30, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The ceremony happened at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv and included IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi as well as the director-general of the defense ministry and other top figures.

Gantz thanked Argaman for his decades-long record of service to the security of the state, with a special emphasis on the cooperation between the Shin Bet and the IDF.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett nominated the Shin Bet's current deputy chief, known as R., to succeed Agraman. He will assume the position on October 13.